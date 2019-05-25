Chatwood recorded his first save of the season and the third of his career Saturday against the Reds, tossing a scoreless ninth inning while allowing two hits.

Chatwood somewhat surprisingly got the ball with a two-run lead in the ninth inning. He allowed back-to-back singles to start the inning but got out of a potential jam via a double-play grounder and a flyout. It's unclear if his usage Saturday was purely the result of a taxed bullpen or if he's earned the occasional high-leverage opportunity moving forward.