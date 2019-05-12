Chatwood (2-0) pitched four hitless and scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Saturday's 15-inning, 2-1 victory over the Brewers. He walked three and struck out seven.

Chatwood was the eighth Cubs' pitcher to enter the game when he came on in the 12th inning of a 1-1 game. The 29-year-old righty stymied the Brewers outside of the free passes, and he now has a 3.10 ERA and 1.23 WHIP after posting marks of 5.30 and 1.80, respectively, working mostly as a starter in 2018. Chatwood's 5.8 BB/9 is still quite high, though he has trimmed that figure down from 8.2 a season ago.