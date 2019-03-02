Chatwood tossed three scoreless innings in Friday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks. He allowed three hits and struck out three.

This is a step forward from his spring debut Sunday, when he allowed two runs over two innings and threw just 17 of his 31 pitches for strikes. Control issues marred Chatwood's 2018 season, as he ended up with more walks (95) than strikeouts (85). The 29-year-old is likely on the outside looking in at the rotation to begin this season, though he could work his way back in if any other starters go down with injuries.