Chatwood tossed 3.2 scoreless innings in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Giants. He allowed three hits and struck out four.

Chatwood entered the spring as the leading candidate for Chicago's fifth rotation spot, and the righty has only bolstered his case so far. He now has a 1.86 ERA and 11 strikeouts across 9.2 Cactus League innings. With Colin Rea and Adbert Alzolay getting optioned to Triple-A Iowa Tuesday, Chatwood and Alec Mills are left to compete for the role, and the former seems to have the inside track.