Chatwood tossed six scoreless innings but did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks. He allowed two hits and two walks, while striking out three.

The Cubs juggled their rotation to bump lefty Jose Quintana back and get Chatwood a start against Arizona, a team that came into the game slashing just .227/.298/.399 against righties. The move paid off, as Chatwood shut down the Diamondbacks and allowed just four baserunners on the day, lowering his ERA to 3.00 in the process. The key for the 29-year-old is limiting walks, as he posted an astronomical 8.2 BB/9 in 2018 and had five already in six innings coming into Sunday. The two free passes across six innings was a welcome sight for Chatwood, but his volatility in that department makes him hard to trust on a regular basis. He should shift back into a long-relief role after Sunday's spot start.