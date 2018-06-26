Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Placed on paternity list
Chatwood was placed on the paternity list Monday.
This move simply allows the Cubs to call up Monday's starter, Duane Underwood, without optioning anyone to Triple-A. Chatwood is expected to make his next scheduled start Friday against the Twins.
