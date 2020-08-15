Chatwood (back) was seen playing catch in left field with the team athletic trainer ahead of Saturday's game against the Brewers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.comn reports.

Chatwood was scratched from his previously scheduled start Friday after experiencing some mid-back tightness. David Ross stated that the 30-year-old righty could make his next start as soon as Monday depending on how he feels. It's still too early to tell whether Chatwood will end up taking the mound in a few days but the fact that he's already throwing a day after experiencing some pain is a very positive sign for his progression.