site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-tyler-chatwood-playing-long-toss | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Playing long toss
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Chatwood (back) visited a back specialist and is playing long toss Friday, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The diagnosis from the specialist remains unclear, but the fact the right-hander continues to throw is a positive sign. Chatwood will progress to a bullpen session Saturday if all goes well.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read