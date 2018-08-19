Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Quick exit in spot start
Chatwood (4-6) took the loss Saturday as the Cubs fell 3-1 to the Pirates, giving up three runs on two hits and three walks over two innings without striking out a batter.
Making his first start since July, Chatwood once again couldn't find the plate with any consistency, the same issue that cost him his rotation spot in the first place. Expect him to move back into a long-relief role once Mike Montgomery (shoulder) is ready to return to action, if not sooner.
