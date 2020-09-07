Cubs manager David Ross said Chatwood (forearm) will begin a throwing program Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
One of two back-end rotation candidates on the injured list, Chatwood looks to be slightly ahead of Jose Quintana (lat) in his rehab program, as Quintana isn't expected to throw until Tuesday. The Cubs will likely have a starting spot available for only one of the two pitchers when both are ready to return, so Chatwood's rest-of-season fantasy outlook is still fairly murky. Prior to getting shut down with the right forearm strain, Chatwood supplied a 5.30 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB in 18.2 innings over his five starts.
