Chatwood was activated from the paternity list Thursday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Chatwood will rejoin the Cubs prior to Thursday's game as he remains in line to start against Minnesota on Friday. Across 14 starts this year, he's logged a 3.93 ERA and abysmal 1.73 WHIP. In a corresponding move, Dillon Maples was sent back down to Triple-A Iowa.

More News
Our Latest Stories