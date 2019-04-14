Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Returns to bullpen
Chatwood will be available out of the bullpen following the postponement of Sunday's game against the Angels, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.
Chatwood was tabbed to start Sunday with Jon Lester (hamstring) on the injured list, but the postponement and the upcoming schedule will allow the Cubs to operate without a fifth starter until April 27. Chatwood's move to the bullpen thus far has yielded familiar results, with four runs allowed on six hits over six innings and a 6:5 K:BB.
