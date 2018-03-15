Chatwood has an identical 0.82 ERA and WHIP to go along with 12 strikeouts in 11 Cactus League innings.

Nine of those strikeouts came in Chatwood's last outing on Tuesday, when he stymied the Giants over five innings. The 28-year-old is the No. 5 starter in a deep Chicago rotation, but he could post much better numbers this season than your typical fifth starter.