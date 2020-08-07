Chatwood (2-1) took the loss against Kansas City on Thursday, tossing 2.1 innings and allowing eight runs on 11 hits while striking out four.

Chatwood looked great in picking up wins in each of his first two starts this season, but he was run over by the Royals on Thursday. The right-hander gave up a run in the first inning and two in the second, then imploded by yielding five consecutive hits -- four of which went for extra bases -- before being pulled with one out in the third. By the time the wreckage was cleared, Chatwood had been charged with eight earned runs to inflate his season ERA from 0.71 to 5.40. The right-hander will try to bounce back when he faces Cleveland on the road Wednesday in his next scheduled start.