Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Scheduled to start fifth game of season
Chatwood is slated to start the Cubs' fifth game of the season on Monday in Cincinnati.
Like all of Chicago's other starters, Chatwood looked good this spring, posting a 2.91 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 21.2 innings. With a strong lineup behind him and no longer having to deal with Coors Field as a home park, the 28-year-old could be in line for a breakout season. He's certainly one of the more interesting No. 5 starters in the league for fantasy purposes.
