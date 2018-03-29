Chatwood is slated to start the Cubs' fifth game of the season on Monday in Cincinnati.

Like all of Chicago's other starters, Chatwood looked good this spring, posting a 2.91 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 21.2 innings. With a strong lineup behind him and no longer having to deal with Coors Field as a home park, the 28-year-old could be in line for a breakout season. He's certainly one of the more interesting No. 5 starters in the league for fantasy purposes.