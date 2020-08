Chatwood (back) feels good and is scheduled to start one of the Cubs' doubleheader games against the Cardinals on Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Just one day after being scratched from his scheduled start with mid-back tightness, Chatwood played catch on the field and reportedly felt good afterward. Assuming he doesn't experience any setbacks, manager David Ross said that he's expected to start as part of a twin bill against the Cardinals on Monday.