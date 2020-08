Chatwood was scratched from his scheduled start Friday against the Brewers due to mid-back tightness, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear whether or not the back issue was partially to blame for Chatwood's struggles in his previous start, where he allowed eight runs while recording just seven outs against the Royals. Alec Mills, who had been scheduled to start Saturday, will move up to start Friday in his absence.