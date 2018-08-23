Chatwood was placed on the 10-day disabled list with left hip inflammation, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The issue apparently cropped up during Chatwood's spot start against the Pirates over the weekend, which could help explain his lackluster line (three runs allowed through two innings). The move is retroactive to Aug. 21, making the right-hander eligible to return Aug. 31 should he prove ready. Dillon Maples was recalled from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding roster move.