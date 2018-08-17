Chatwood will return to the rotation for a spot start Saturday in Pittsburgh, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Chatwood pitched himself out of the rotation in late July after walking 85 batters in 94 innings. he hasn't looked any better in three relief outings, walking five in 5.2 innings and posting a 6.35 ERA. He'll be called on to fill in for Mike Montgomery, who hit the disabled list with shoulder inflammation Friday.