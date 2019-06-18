Chatwood will make a spot start Thursday against the Mets, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

After posting a 5.30 ERA and walking more batters than he struck out in his first season in Chicago, Chatwood has a much stronger 3.60 this season, though his 14.1 percent walk rate remains far too high. He'll make at least one start in place of Kyle Hendricks (shoulder), though it's not yet clear if Hendricks will be out for an extended period.

More News
Our Latest Stories