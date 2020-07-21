Chatwood is expected to throw around 80 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday before starting the team's third game of the season Sunday against the Brewers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Chatwood came into spring training battling for the team's fifth rotation spot, but he bumped up at least one rung with Jose Quintana (thumb) slated to miss the beginning of the season. Now it seems that Chatwood has moved ahead of Jon Lester for the No. 3 spot, putting the righty behind Kyle Hendricks and Yu Darvish. Chatwood has always had good enough stuff to succeed as an MLB starter, but his command has held him back. If he can keep the walks in check, the 30-year-old could be an under-the-radar option this year in fantasy circles.