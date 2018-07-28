Chatwood will head to the bullpen after the Cubs acquired Cole Hamels from the Rangers on Friday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Chatwood has struggled through 19 starts this season, accruing a 4.98 ERA and 1.78 WHIP with an 82:85 K:BB over 94 innings. The Cubs will hope to get him back on track by using him out of the bullpen, as he's had control issues all year. Chatwood issued six walks in each of his previous two starts.