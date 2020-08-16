The Cubs placed Chatwood (back) on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Mid-back tightness prevented Chatwood from making his scheduled start Friday against the Brewers, but he was able to play catch Saturday and was expected to be ready to pitch in the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Cardinals. The Cubs evidently didn't feel Chatwood was in fair enough condition after re-evaluating him Sunday, however, so the right-hander will now miss at least one or two more turns through the rotation while he recovers from the injury. Jose Quintana (thumb) could return from the IL later in the week to take Chatwood's spot in the rotation, but the Cubs will still require a replacement starter for him during one half of Monday's doubleheader. Kyle Hendricks will now take the hill for the first game of the twin bill, but manager David Ross hasn't announced a starter for the second contest.