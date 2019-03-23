Through 13 Cactus League innings, Chatwood has a 2.77 ERA and 2.8 BB/9.

It's the BB/9 that's probably most encouraging, as Chatwood posted an awful 8.2 BB/9 in 2018, which contributed to his 5.30 ERA and 1.80 WHIP. It's of course a small sample size this spring, but the righty's 2.8 BB/9 would actually be a career-best number if he sustained it throughout the season. Chatwood is on the outside looking in at a rotation spot, but if he can display better control in 2019, he could be a useful long reliever and spot starter for the Cubs.

