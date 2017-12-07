Chatwood signed a three-year contract with the Cubs on Thursday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

The deal is apparently worth $38 million over the three years, according to Muskat. While Chatwood posted an unremarkable 4.69 ERA across 147.2 innings last season, his splits were significantly better away from his home ballpark (hitter-friendly Coors Field). The 27-year-old posted a 6.01 ERA while opponents hit .302 against him in 17 starts at home, while those marks sat at 3.49 and .200, respectively, in his 16 starts away from Coors Field. He'll slot into the backend of Chicago's rotation next season.