Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Six walks in no-decision
Chatwood (4-5) picked up the no-decision in a shaky effort Thursday against the Diamondbacks. He surrendered four earned runs over 4.2 innings while issuing six walks against just four strikeouts.
The command issues continue to sap Chatwood's effectiveness, and his walk rate is now up to 8.14 free passes per nine innings pitched. Combine that with a meager strikeout rate and Chatwood has become a liability in the Cubs rotation. The club has since acquired Cole Hamels, which gives the team upwards of six viable starters including Chatwood. Chatwood's next scheduled turn in the rotation is tentatively set for Thursday, but owners should wait to see how the Cubs' new rotation order shakes out with the new addition.
