Chatwood was initially scheduled to start Monday's series opener, but after the game was postponed, he'll get the nod for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Both teams elected to push back their starts from Monday night's game to Tuesday, so Kenta Maeda is set to face Chatwood in Game 1. Chatwood will look to improve his 4.12 ERA and 1.75 WHIP in his upcoming outing.