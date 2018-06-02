Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Slowly improving command
Chatwood allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings Friday, as he didn't factor into the decision against the Mets.
Chatwood was finally able to work past the third inning, as he'd been pulled after 2.2 innings in his previous two starts; he walked 11 batters over that span. Although Chatwood exited with a two-run deficit, the Cubs rallied in the seventh and pulled out the victory. He sits with a 4.02 ERA and 1.73 WHIP with 47 strikeouts and 49 walks over 53.2 innings.
More News
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Knocked around by Giants•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Start moved up to Sunday•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Struggles with command continue•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Takes no-decision against Atlanta•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Earns win despite five walks•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Walks five in four innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...