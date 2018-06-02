Chatwood allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings Friday, as he didn't factor into the decision against the Mets.

Chatwood was finally able to work past the third inning, as he'd been pulled after 2.2 innings in his previous two starts; he walked 11 batters over that span. Although Chatwood exited with a two-run deficit, the Cubs rallied in the seventh and pulled out the victory. He sits with a 4.02 ERA and 1.73 WHIP with 47 strikeouts and 49 walks over 53.2 innings.