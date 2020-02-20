Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Spring debut set for Sunday
Chatwood (shoulder) is scheduled to start Sunday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Chatwood will follow Alec Mills, who is scheduled to start Saturday's spring opener. The right-hander battled shoulder soreness near the end of last season but is good to go heading into Cactus League play. Chatwood is reportedly the favorite to break camp as Chicago's fifth starter after spending the majority of 2019 in a relief role.
