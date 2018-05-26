Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Start moved up to Sunday
Chatwood will start Sunday's game at home against the Giants.
He had been lined up for a two step next week, but with Yu Darvish (triceps tendonitis) landing on the disabled list, the Cubs opted to move Chatwood up a day. The home start against San Francisco is favorable enough, but his owners were likely banking on streaming him for his two-start week, and those plans will need to be nixed.
