Chatwood will start Sunday's game at home against the Giants.

He had been lined up for a two step next week, but with Yu Darvish (triceps tendonitis) landing on the disabled list, the Cubs opted to move Chatwood up a day. The home start against San Francisco is favorable enough, but his owners were likely banking on streaming him for his two-start week, and those plans will need to be nixed.

