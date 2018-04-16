Chatwood won't start Monday against the Cardinals as the game has been postponed.

Snow and wind chills in the 20s forced the game to be called off. It will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader July 21. The Cubs' plans for their starters the rest of the series are not yet clear. After two straight cancellations, the Cubs could skip Chatwood, their fifth starter, though Jon Lester already could have been scheduled to start on full rest Monday, so perhaps they aren't interested in skipping anyone.