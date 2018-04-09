Chatwood will not make his scheduled start Monday against the Pirates as the game has been postponed, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

The game will be moved to the teams' mutual off day Tuesday. Chatwood's start could be at risk, as Jon Lester will be able to throw Tuesday on four days' rest. If the Cubs do decide to skip Chatwood, his next start would likely come Saturday against the Braves.

