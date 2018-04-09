Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Start postponed
Chatwood will not make his scheduled start Monday against the Pirates as the game has been postponed, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
The game will be moved to the teams' mutual off day Tuesday. Chatwood's start could be at risk, as Jon Lester will be able to throw Tuesday on four days' rest. If the Cubs do decide to skip Chatwood, his next start would likely come Saturday against the Braves.
More News
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Next start bumped to Monday•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Takes tough loss in team debut•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Scheduled to start fifth game of season•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Wraps up impressive spring•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Rolling this spring•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Looks sharp in Saturday win•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Newcomb looks like an ace; Bogaerts hurt
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...