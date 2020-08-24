Chatwood (back) will be activated from the IL to start Tuesday against the Tigers, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

A back injury forced Chatwood to the injured list earlier this month, and while he has been cleared to toe the rubber Tuesday, he may not be available for a full starter's workload right off the bat. Jose Quintana (finger) will also be activated Tuesday and begin his season in the Cubs' bullpen. Chatwood got off to a great start with a 19:4 K:BB in his first two outings, but his eight-run blowup Aug. 6 against Kansas City was a reminder of the kind of downside he brings to the table.