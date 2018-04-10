Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Starting Tuesday
Chatwood will take the hill Tuesday against the Pirates.
The Cubs could have elected to skip Chatwood, as Jon Lester could have thrown Tuesday on four days' rest. Instead, they'll keep the rotation in order, giving Chatwood a start and giving the rest of the rotation an extra day off. Chatwood will keep his two-start week, pitching Tuesday against the Pirates and Sunday against the Braves, both at home.
