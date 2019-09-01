Chatwood (5-3) gave up one run on three hits and four walks while striking out seven through 3.2 innings to take the loss against the Brewers on Sunday.

Stepping in after Yu Darvish was scratched from his scheduled start, Chatwood struck out seven of the first nine batters he faced, but he couldn't make it through the fourth inning in the loss. Outside of several spot starts, Chatwood has worked primarily out of the bullpen and will likely return to that role after this start. Chatwood has a 4.14 ERA with 65 strikeouts and a 4.66 FIP through 67.1 innings this season.