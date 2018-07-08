Chatwood did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-7 comeback win over the Reds, as he allowed seven earned runs on nine hits and four walks over 5.2 innings.

Chatwood gave up seven earned runs for the second consecutive start, but he was spared the loss when the Cubs rallied for four runs in the eighth inning to erase a 7-4 deficit. The righty also continued to struggle with his command, as he issued four or more walks for the 11th time in 16 starts this season. Chatwood now has an unsightly 5.01 ERA and 74:70 K:BB, making him very hard to trust in fantasy. He's scheduled to take the mound again Friday in San Diego.