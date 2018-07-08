Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Struggles continue Saturday
Chatwood did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-7 comeback win over the Reds, as he allowed seven earned runs on nine hits and four walks over 5.2 innings.
Chatwood gave up seven earned runs for the second consecutive start, but he was spared the loss when the Cubs rallied for four runs in the eighth inning to erase a 7-4 deficit. The righty also continued to struggle with his command, as he issued four or more walks for the 11th time in 16 starts this season. Chatwood now has an unsightly 5.01 ERA and 74:70 K:BB, making him very hard to trust in fantasy. He's scheduled to take the mound again Friday in San Diego.
More News
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Worst effort of season Saturday•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Reinstated from paternity list•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Placed on paternity list•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Wife in labor, not starting Sunday•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Limits damage but walks five•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Slated to start Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?