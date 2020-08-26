Chatwood (2-2) lasted just 1.1 innings and took the loss Tuesday against the Tigers. He allowed two runs on three hits and five walks, while striking out two.

Chatwood wasn't expected to go particularly long in his first start since Aug. 6 due to a back injury, but the team likely wanted him to retire more than four batters. The righty was simply all over the place with the five walks, which surpassed his season total of four coming into the night. When Chatwood has struggled in past seasons, free passes have been a big part of the issue, so he'll need to exhibit better command moving forward if he wants to get back to the form that left him with a 0.71 ERA through his first two starts of the year. He'll now carry a 6.06 ERA into his next outing, which is scheduled for Sunday against the Reds.