Chatwood (3-4) allowed four earned runs on four hits and six walks while striking out one across 2.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Indians.

Chatwood struggled with his command throughout his short outing, but managed to work around three walks in his first two innings without allowing a run. However, he wasn't able to escape in the third inning after allowing the first two runners to reach base, as Jose Ramirez took him deep for a three-run home run. He now has a 7.9 BB/9 through 45.2 innings this season, causing an unsightly 1.74 WHIP.