Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Tabbed for Sunday's start
Chatwood will start Sunday's series finale against the Diamondbacks, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Jose Quintana originally lined up to start Sunday, but he will instead take the mound Tuesday against the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks are slashing .227/.298/.399 versus right-handed starters this year, so it's a solid matchup on paper for Chatwood. The 29-year-old has illustrated familiar control issues out of the bullpen thus far in 2019 with a 6.00 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB over six innings.
