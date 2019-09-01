Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Tabbed to start Sunday
Chatwood will start Sunday's game against the Brewers, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Chatwood will make a spot start for Yu Darvish on Sunday, who was a late scratch with forearm soreness. Chatwood hasn't reached 25 pitches in an outing since Aug. 8, so he's unlikely to have a traditional starter's workload. The 29-year-old should return to the bullpen after the outing since Darvish is only expected to miss one start.
