Chatwood will start Sunday's game against the Brewers, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Chatwood will make a spot start for Yu Darvish on Sunday, who was a late scratch with forearm soreness. Chatwood hasn't reached 25 pitches in an outing since Aug. 8, so he's unlikely to have a traditional starter's workload. The 29-year-old should return to the bullpen after the outing since Darvish is only expected to miss one start.

More News
Our Latest Stories