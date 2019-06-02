Chatwood (3-1) took the loss Saturday against the Cardinals, allowing three runs in two innings of work. He gave up five hits and struck out one.

After a rain delay of nearly four hours, Chicago starter Jose Quintana exited the game having completed four innings, which set Chatwood up for some long relief work. He didn't look sharp when play resumed, and the rough outing bumped his ERA from 2.76 to 3.45. Perhaps a silver lining was the lack of any walks in his two innings of work, as Chatwood has struggled with throwing strikes the last two years. Despite the hiccup, the 29-year-old will remain a key long reliever for the Cubs, as he's been mostly effective this season.