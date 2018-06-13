Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Takes loss against Brewers
Chatwood (3-5) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits in a loss to the Brewers on Tuesday, striking out five and walking two in five innings.
Chatwood got behind early by giving up a two-run double to Travis Shaw in the first, and surrendered another two-run double to Shaw in the third. This marks the eighth consecutive start in which Chatwood hasn't made it a full six innings, and he has just three quality starts this season. The right-hander still carries a sub-4.00 ERA, but what's really hurting him is the fact that he has exactly as many walks (58) as strikeouts this year in 63.1 innings. His next start will be against the Dodgers in a matchup at home.
