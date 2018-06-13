Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Takes loss Tuesday
Chatwood (3-5) took the loss Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.
Chatwood actually showed some encouraging signs in this outing, as he only walked two batters, which was his fewest in a start since May 16. Coming into Tuesday, Chatwood had walked a whopping 22 hitters in his previous four starts (15.1 innings). The 28-year-old righty has a respectable 3.98 ERA, but the control problems have hurt his WHIP and kept him from going deep into many games, which has limited his fantasy appeal. Chatwood will look to build on this performance in his next scheduled start Monday against the Dodgers.
