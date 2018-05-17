Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Takes no-decision against Atlanta
Chatwood allowed a run on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts through 5.1 innings in a no-decision Wednesday against Atlanta.
After walking 18 batters in his last four starts, Chatwood dialed up his control, but he was pulled after allowing a hit in the sixth inning so the Cubs could set up left-on-left matchups between reliever Brian Duensing and Braves hitters Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis. The gambit worked, as Duensing induced an inning-ending double play off the bat of Markakis. Chatwood is averaging just 5.1 innings per start with a poor 40:34 K:BB, but he still owns a healthy 3.14 ERA.
