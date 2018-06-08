Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Takes no-decision in lackluster outing
Chatwood tossed 4.2 innings while striking out six hitters, allowing just one run despite giving up four hits and seven walks in a 4-3 win over the Phillies on Thursday.
It took Chatwood 107 pitched (58 strikes) to record just 14 outs. In leagues that don't count walks, this start was at least respectable. The 28-year-old has never had great command -- he owned a career 4.2 BB/9 prior to 2018 -- but he now owns an abysmal 53:56 K:BB ratio in 58.1 innings this year. Chatwood looks to take the mound early next week in Milwaukee.
More News
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Slowly improving command•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Knocked around by Giants•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Start moved up to Sunday•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Struggles with command continue•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Takes no-decision against Atlanta•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Earns win despite five walks•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...