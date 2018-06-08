Chatwood tossed 4.2 innings while striking out six hitters, allowing just one run despite giving up four hits and seven walks in a 4-3 win over the Phillies on Thursday.

It took Chatwood 107 pitched (58 strikes) to record just 14 outs. In leagues that don't count walks, this start was at least respectable. The 28-year-old has never had great command -- he owned a career 4.2 BB/9 prior to 2018 -- but he now owns an abysmal 53:56 K:BB ratio in 58.1 innings this year. Chatwood looks to take the mound early next week in Milwaukee.