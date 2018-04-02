Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Takes tough loss in team debut
Chatwood (0-1) was tagged with the loss Monday against the Reds despite allowing just one earned run on four hits and six walks over six innings. He struck out four.
Chatwood posted a quality start in his Cubs debut but got zero run support in a 1-0 loss. The six walks are a bit concerning, and they've been an issue throughout Chatwood's career, as he came into this year with a 4.17 BB/9 over his first six MLB seasons. If the 28-year-old really wants to take off in his first season outside of Coors Field, he'll likely have to work on cutting down on the free passes. Chatwood will look for his first win of the season his next time out Sunday in Milwaukee.
