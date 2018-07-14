Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Throws five innings in no-decision
Chatwood threw five innings in Friday's no-decision against the Padres, giving up three earned runs on five hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
Coming off a rough pair of outings, Chatwood was able to right the ship somewhat with this respectable final line against San Diego. However, he still wasn't especially sharp, and it's been an erratic season on the whole for Chatwood, who will take a 5.04 ERA and a 1.77 WHIP into the All-Star break.
