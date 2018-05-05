Chatwood (2-3) tossed four innings in a no decision Saturday in St. Louis. He allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and five walks, striking out five.

Chatwood has now walked at least five batters in four of his six starts this season. He's somehow managed a 3.31 ERA despite walking 7.44 batters per nine innings. A career-high 8.82 K/9 is certainly part of that, but so is his 4.2 percent HR/FB rate. When that number regresses, it wouldn't be surprising to see Chatwood's ERA shoot up, unless he can cut back on the walks. He'll hope to find the zone more in his next start, which will likely come Friday against the White Sox.