Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Wayward control in start
Chatwood was charged with four runs (two earned) on two hits and three walks over 1.1 innings during his start Tuesday in the Cubs' 12-3 exhibition loss to the Reds. He struck out one in his 47-pitch outing.
Chatwood tweaked his delivery over the winter in an effort to reduce last season's horrific 8.2 BB/9 rate, and the change seemed to pay off in his first three Cactus League starts. The right-hander's control betrayed him Tuesday, however, as he fired just 20 of his pitches for strikes to undo most of his prior good work. With the Cubs' top five starters all healthy to begin the season, Chatwood wasn't in line for a rotation spot anyway, but this performance doesn't inspire much confidence about his ability to deliver quality innings out of the bullpen.
