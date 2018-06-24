Chatwood will not make his scheduled start Sunday against the Reds as his wife is in labor, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic Chicago reports.

It's not yet known how long Chatwood will be out, but with the Cubs having recently used spot starter Luke Farrell, the team can simply slide the rest of their starters up a day without throwing anyone on short rest. Chatwood could then be lined up to start Thursday against the Dodgers. Mike Montgomery will take the hill Sunday in Chatwood's place.